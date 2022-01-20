© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories
UofAlogo100.jpg
University of Arkansas

University of Arkansas Town Hall on COVID-19 Provides Realistic, Yet Hopeful Future

KUAF | By Matthew Moore
Published January 20, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST
ua_town_hall.jpeg
University leaders sit masked in the Faulkner Performing Arts Center.

A panel of campus leaders and experts from the University of Arkansas gathered on campus to answer questions about life on campus and the impact COVID-19 would have on the spring semester. Interim Chancellor Charles Robinson pointing out that as long as classrooms were safe and students continued to effectively mask, then the plan of action was face-to-face instruction on campus.

Matt Mills, the director of emergency management for University Police notes that people can report COVID-19 concerns online at report.uark.edu.

For more information about how to get a COVID-19 test on campus, how to self-report, and protocols for folks who have tested positive, you can visit the Pat Walker Health Center website.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories University of ArkansasPat Walker Health CenterCOVID-19COVID-19 testing
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz, and Chris Thile.
See stories by Matthew Moore
Related Content