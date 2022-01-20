University of Arkansas Town Hall on COVID-19 Provides Realistic, Yet Hopeful Future

A panel of campus leaders and experts from the University of Arkansas gathered on campus to answer questions about life on campus and the impact COVID-19 would have on the spring semester. Interim Chancellor Charles Robinson pointing out that as long as classrooms were safe and students continued to effectively mask, then the plan of action was face-to-face instruction on campus.

Matt Mills, the director of emergency management for University Police notes that people can report COVID-19 concerns online at report.uark.edu.

For more information about how to get a COVID-19 test on campus, how to self-report, and protocols for folks who have tested positive, you can visit the Pat Walker Health Center website.