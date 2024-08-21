Chinelos Morelenses celebrates Morelos, Mexico, through dance

The annual Explosion Chinelera is a vibrant, daylong festival that fills northwest Arkansas with the lively sounds and rich traditions of Morelos, Mexico. This year's event featured about two dozen musicians who filled Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale with energetic music and dancers in full, colorful costumes spinning and whirling to the beat. Ozarks at Large invited Alma Altimirano, promoter of the dance group called Chinelos Morelenses, to the Carver Center for Public Radio.

Irvin Camacho, host of Arkansas' first bilingual podcast, District 3, joined the conversation to provide assistance translating.

