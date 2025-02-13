© 2025 KUAF
Tommy Terrific uses illusions to educate kids about Black history

By Kyle Kellams
Published February 13, 2025 at 4:43 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Tommy Terrific

Tommy Terrific travels the country, performing magic at schools, libraries, churches and other venues. But he’s not just performing illusions. He weaves Black history into his shows aimed at young audiences. He’s created shows about Louis Armstrong and the subject he’ll cover this weekend at the Bentonville Public Library: Black cowboys.

He’s originally from Little Rock and lives there now, but there was a journey in between that included his time at Northwestern and New York City. This week, Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams reached him in between shows.

Ozarks at Large Performing ArtsBlack History
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
