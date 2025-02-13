Tommy Terrific uses illusions to educate kids about Black history

Tommy Terrific travels the country, performing magic at schools, libraries, churches and other venues. But he’s not just performing illusions. He weaves Black history into his shows aimed at young audiences. He’s created shows about Louis Armstrong and the subject he’ll cover this weekend at the Bentonville Public Library: Black cowboys.

He’s originally from Little Rock and lives there now, but there was a journey in between that included his time at Northwestern and New York City. This week, Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams reached him in between shows.