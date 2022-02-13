Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Rachmaninov
-
Join us to hear Mahler's famed adagietto from his 9th symphony, a Beethoven and Brahms quartet, a Rachmaninov piano sonata and more are available for a…
-
"It's always been considered one of the hardest piano concertos ever," says Italian pianist Benedetto Lupo regarding Rachmaninov's 3rd piano concerto.…
-
"It's the big monster," says pianist Benedetto Lupo when describing Rachmaninov's explosive third piano concerto. Lupo, an Italian pianist and Van Cliburn…
-
Over years of playing together, recital partners Alisa Weilerstein and Inon Barnatan have developed an intuitive way of interacting musically that adds a…
-
Young Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov’s latest release pays homage to his musical idol, Sergei Rachmaninov. On Tuesday’s program, hear Trifonov’s…
-
Whether joyous, turbulent, or forlorn, the music of Rachmaninov is always powerful. In the liner notes for this recording by the National Symphony…
-
In her latest release for Orchid Classics Venezuelan ex-pat Gabriela Montero pairs an original composition with an exquisite new rendering of…
-
Just as Rachmaninov before her, pianist and composer Gabriela Montero is an expatriate, torn away from her homeland of Venezuela. In her new release she…