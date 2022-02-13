Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Rental Assistance
At the top of our September 8th show: an update regarding COVID-19 in Arkansas, making it easier to get financial help to renters, and the Bentonville…
The federally funded Arkansas Rent Relief Program administered by the Arkansas Department of Human Services, launched last May, has many millions of…
The Department of Human Services is now accepting applications for the new Arkansas Rent Relief Program, which offers financial assistance to renters and…
April 30 is the deadline for rental property owners to submit contact information to the Fayetteville Landlord's Representative Registry. Those who fail…
Earlier this month, the Northwest Arkansas Council announced the launch of a new workforce housing center, which will be tasked with addressing the…
According to Arvest Bank's most recent Skyline Report released earlier this month, the average price of homes across both Washington and Benton Counties…
Washington County justices of the peace remain divided on the best ways to use a $4.5 million reimbursement from the first round of federal CARES Act…
A third of Arkansas households rent their homes. That's about a million people. Renter advocates, like Arkansans for Stronger Communities, say those…
In late January, Benton and Washington Counties received about $8.3 and $7.1, respectively, from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental…
With the CDC moratorium on eviction set to expire Dec. 31, activists gathered at the governor's mansion in Little Rock and the governor's home in Rogers…