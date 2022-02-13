Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
sales tax
-
The city of Fort Smith experienced a 15% hike in sales tax revenue for 2022. Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses what…
-
The show begins today with a significant rise in sales tax collections for northwest Arkansas, a drop in active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, and a salute…
-
Voters went to the polls yesterday to decide the fate of a sales tax to fund construction of a new county courthouse, and voters in Fort Smith decided the…
-
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office offered tours of its existing jail facility, which was built in 1974, to make its case for a new facility, which…
-
Grant Tennille, director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, recently completed a trade mission to Asia, and he says that a strong business…
-
LeFlore County, Oklahoma voters head to the polls to decide a half-cent sales tax measure that would fund major structural repair and renovation projects…