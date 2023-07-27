Arkansas lawmaker reconsiders crypto mines

State lawmaker looks to repeal crypto mining law

A Republican state lawmaker said he wants to repeal a new state law he initially supported.

Act 851 loosens regulations on cryptocurrency mines and passed with wide margins the Arkansas Senate and House of Representatives. Crypto mines are large collections of computers harvesting cryptocurrency.

Republican State Sen. Bryan King of Green Forest said some residents who live near crypto mines have complained of noise. King said he is not completely against crypto mines and felt the bill was passed too quickly with little discussion or debate from legislators and the public.

Crypto mines have been built in Greenbrier and Harrison. The Vilonia Planning Commission blocked plans to build a prospective mine in June.

Record-breaking NWA sales tax gains

July marked record-high sales tax numbers in the four largest cities in Northwest Arkansas. Total sales tax for Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale rose nearly 17% from July 2022.

The largest year-over-year gain came from Bentonville. Collections total about $3 million in revenue and is up 50%.

It is the first $3 million-month in history for any of the cities in this report. All four cities saw positive gains in sales tax from 2022 numbers.

Walmart, PepsiCo invest $120 million for farmers in conservation programs

Walmart and PepsiCo have announced a collaboration to invest $120 million toward supporting farmers on soil health and water quality programs in the U.S. and Canada.

In a press release yesterday, the two companies said the goal is to enable and accelerate the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices on more than 2 million acres, which would deliver about 4 million metric tons of greenhouse gas by 2030.

Finalists for Fort Smith Convention & Visitors Bureau director chosen

The search for a new director of the Fort Smith Convention & Visitors Bureau has narrowed to four candidates.