DHS releases updated Medicaid termination numbers

DHS updates Medicaid termination numbers

The Arkansas Department of Human Services is releasing updated Medicaid numbers to reflect thousands more people who have been removed from Medicaid coverage.

President Joe Biden ended the Public Health Emergency earlier this year, which put an end to automatic re-enrollment in Medicaid regardless of eligibility. Last month, over 82,000 beneficiaries were taken off Arkansas Medicaid rolls. Arkansas Department of Human Services Secretary Kristi Putnam said this is part of a six-month unwinding process.

Those who are no longer eligible for Medicaid can move to an employer-sponsored plan or can visit Healthcare.gov. As of Aug. 1, over 900,000 people are on Medicaid in Arkansas.

Voters renew 1% sales tax in Sebastian County

A 10-year 1% sales tax in Sebastian County is being renewed by voters. Three-fourths of the nearly 1,800 votes were in favor of keeping the sales tax. The tax was first approved in 1994.

Nonfarm employment increases in NWA

Nonfarm employment increased from June 2022- June 2023 in 105 metro areas in the nation, including Northwest Arkansas.

Employment increased a little over 5% in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metro and about 1.6% in Fort Smith, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In the bureau’s report, the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metro added almost 15,000 jobs from June 2022 to June 2023.

Jonelle Hunt announces UAMS donation

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is getting a boost from Jonelle Hunt.

The co-founder of JB Hunt Transport Services is donating $250,000 to help establish the Hunt Family Fund for Excellence at UAMS. The fund will support activities of the UAMS Northwest Regional Campus, including funding a feasibility study for the development of operations on 48 acres of land in Rogers near Interstate 49, which UAMS acquired in 2021.

Gov. Sanders appoints new secretary of health

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed a new secretary of health.

Renee Roberts has been serving in an interim capacity since being appointed by the former Gov. Asa Hutchinson in May 2022. On Tuesday, Roberts was appointed to the role permanently.

Roberts has worked for the Arkansas Department of Health for more than 30 years and is a licensed registered nurse. This marks the second cabinet appointment this week for the governor after naming Jim Hudson as the secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration on Monday.

Clinton Presidential Center to receive updates

The Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock will undergo a major expansion.

The Clinton Foundation is working with the architecture firm Studio Gang to design the project. Studio Gang also led the recent design of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. According to a statement from the foundation, the expansion will better allow the center to host exhibitions and world leaders.

The expansion will also include the creation of the Hillary Rodham Clinton Institute that will house her personal archives and papers, and serve as a hub for her nonprofit and advocacy work. More details about the project will be unveiled next year.

Former Razorback joins NWA Naturals

A familiar player to Northwest Arkansas baseball fans is joining the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

Former Arkansas Razorback third baseman Cayden Wallace is being promoted by the Kansas City Royals from Quad Cities to the Double-A Naturals. Wallace, a Little Rock native, went 1-for-4 last night in his Naturals debut.

The Natural lost to Wichita, 5-to-2 and the teams play again tonight in Springdale.