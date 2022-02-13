Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
schumann
In this week's Of Note on demand installment, we sample the ORA Singers' new album Many Are The Wonders, which features contemporary compositions inspired…
Tune in tonight from 8 to 10 p.m. to catch William Walton's viola concerto recorded locally with the Artosphere Festival Orchestra of 2012, plus Thomas…
Trio 180 is the faculty trio-in-residence at the the University of the Pacific's Conservatory of Music. Their new release includes Schumann's lively trio…
20-year-old pianist Jan Lisiecki has released a new album of works by Schumann, including some that are rarely heard. Along with the Santa Cecilia…
Piano virtuoso Anna Shelest has a special appreciation for Schumann, and it shows in her performances. In a 2012 interview, Shelest called Schumann a…
Pianist Valentina Lisitsa’s latest recording features delivers red-hot performances of études by Schumann and Chopin, pieces known for their intricate…
Schumann is typically regarded as a Romantic composer, but his second symphony hearkens back to the Classical roots of his background. However, though the…
Yundi Li always brings an incredible level of intellectual engagement with him to the piano keyboard, and it shows. His meditation on Robert Schumann's…
Journey to Schumann's Rhineland via his Symphony No. 3 in 3 flat major in Monday's program, which is described as "a work that couples Schumann's…
Dedicated to Frederic Chopin, Schumann's "Kreisleriana" recieves a new recording from Georgian pianist Alexander Beridze. Catch it on Monday's program.