strings
Today's program is brimming with compelling classical as we hear from Mitsuko Uchida performing a Schubert piano sonata, a sextet written by a teen Carlos…
Storybook Strings is a string quartet that transforms childrens' books via string quartet and narration. This brainchild of violinist Elizabeth Lyon…
If you have yet to experience the magic of Artosphere Festival Orchestra’s June 24th performance from Crystal Bridges, you are in luck. The recording of…
The liner notes for Schoenberg in Hollywood remark on the composer’s exile from his home country. “Chamber Symphony No. 2,” along with countless other…
Born in 1980, Dobrinka Tabakova is an electrifying contemporary female composer. In the liner notes of the first album devoted entirely to her music,…
When Leo Weiner wrote his string trio in 1908 the music press dubbed him the "Hungarian Mendelssohn." Listening to the romantic & buoyant piece shatters…
Much of the subtle grace of Luigi Boccherini's music was lost when stringed instruments were modernized in the early 19th century. Experience the grace…
Verdi's string quartet is his sole chamber work, which he wrote while waiting for the Naples premiere of Aida. In his own words Verdi says he penned the…
Franz Schubert is rumored to have penned his expansive 15th string quartet in merely 10 days in June of 1826 - chronologically between his "Death and the…
Composer Carlos Chavez, who was born in Mexico City in 1899, wrote three string quartets. The slow movement of his 3rd has become known as a "Mexican…