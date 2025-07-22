© 2025 KUAF
Federal funding for public radio has been eliminated. Click here to learn more and support KUAF.
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Great Arkansas Treasure Hunt offers a chance to reclaim unclaimed assets

By Kyle Kellams
Published July 22, 2025 at 1:00 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
AR Auditor

One of the responsibilities of State Auditor Dennis Milligan is to attempt to return unclaimed assets, such as money, to Arkansas residents. The annual Great Arkansas Treasure Hunt provides opportunities for Arkansans to search for and claim money that is rightfully theirs.

However, each year, millions go unclaimed. Now, some of us might be receiving checks between $ 5,000 and $ 50,000. A new Data Match initiative enables the automatic mailing of forgotten, unknown, and unclaimed assets.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
