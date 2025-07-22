Great Arkansas Treasure Hunt offers a chance to reclaim unclaimed assets

One of the responsibilities of State Auditor Dennis Milligan is to attempt to return unclaimed assets, such as money, to Arkansas residents. The annual Great Arkansas Treasure Hunt provides opportunities for Arkansans to search for and claim money that is rightfully theirs.

However, each year, millions go unclaimed. Now, some of us might be receiving checks between $ 5,000 and $ 50,000. A new Data Match initiative enables the automatic mailing of forgotten, unknown, and unclaimed assets.