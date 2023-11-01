What does someone studying economics have to do with Black studies and Black Life on Campus?
The podcast host speak with Allan Hatch, an Economics PhD student about work and involvement in advocacy on campus with the Black Graduate Students Association and Graduate Professional Congress.
Caree Banton diasporise, the_forgetful_historian
Nenebi Tony (IG HANDLES: @everyday.NWA)
AAST (@uarkaast)
Allan Hatch Instagram:
@uark_bgsa
@uofagpsc
