Undisciplined1400.png
Undisciplined

What does someone studying economics have to do with Black studies and Black Life on Campus?

By Caree Banton,
Nenebi Tony
Published November 1, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT
Undisciplined Podcast

The podcast host speak with Allan Hatch, an Economics PhD student about work and involvement in advocacy on campus with the Black Graduate Students Association and Graduate Professional Congress.

Caree Banton diasporise, the_forgetful_historian
Nenebi Tony (IG HANDLES: @everyday.NWA)

AAST (@uarkaast)



Allan Hatch Instagram:

@uark_bgsa

@uofagpsc

Caree Banton
Caree Banton is the host of <i>Undisciplined.</i>
Nenebi Tony
Nenbi Tony is a writer and researcher from Ghana, West Africa, and the co-host of the Undisciplined podcast.
