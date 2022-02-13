Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Vaccinations
-
For more information about vaccine clinics, vaccinations and other covid-19 information, you can click here, or call 800- 985-6030Every Monday through…
-
Juneteenth is being celebrating across Northwest Arkansas, including a film festival hosted at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and a vaccination…
-
An NIH grant is designed to help get vaccines to underserved populations throughout Arkansas.
-
This week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a first set of behavior guidelines for Americans who’ve been fully vaccinated…
-
John Brummett, a political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, speaks with Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, about the…
-
Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero, who is also the chair of the CDC's national Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, went before state…
-
Arkansas has seen a decline in childhood vaccinations compared to last year. ARKids First and the Department of Human Services have launched the Don't…
-
Today's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report features a Roby Brock interview with Chad Rodgers, a practicing pediatrician and the medical director…
-
Today's news roundup includes a confirmed case of whooping cough at a Fayetteville middle school, an update on the air quality near the Bella Vista stump…
-
The Arkansas Department of Health announced it has identified three confirmed cases and one suspected case of mumps on the University of Arkansas campus.…