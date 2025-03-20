UofA informs campus community of measles outbreaks, urges vaccinations

In an email sent Wednesday, the University of Arkansas Communicable Disease Outbreak Committee informed the campus community of measles outbreaks across the country and reminded them that vaccination is the best prevention. The email was sent just days before many students are set to travel for spring break.

According to a CDC report, more than 300 measles cases have been identified since late January, with most cases concentrated in West Texas and New Mexico. The CDC has reported two deaths.

The email sent to UofA students, faculty and staff said there are no measles cases in Arkansas. However, the Arkansas Department of Health reports vaccine coverage in the state is low for measles, mumps and rubella (MMR).

The email also reminded students that if one of their classmates contracts measles, they will be required to cease attending in person classes for at least 21 days if they are partially vaccinated, unvaccinated or have an exemption.

