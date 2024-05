A statue of civil rights icon and Little Rock Nine mentor Daisy Bates was unveiled on Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol's statuary hall. It replaces a likeness of prominent 1800s lawyer Uriah Rose, representing the State of Arkansas at the nation's capital. A ceremony at 2nd Baptist Church in Little Rock detailed Mrs. Bates’ legacy before the unveiling, which was live-streamed from Washington, D.C.

Listen • 1:47