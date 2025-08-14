How to reel in catfish during National Catfish Month in Arkansas

August is National Catfish Month, and Arkansas has plenty of fish to go around. Scott Jones is the small impoundment extension specialist at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. He says there are many opportunities to start reeling the fish in for beginners and pro fishers alike. For example, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hosts annual community catfish-catching events at stocked ponds across the state.

“If you've got a license or you're under the age of requiring a license, you're welcome to come out and fish. And you can catch as many fish as you like, but you can only take home three.

“So say you're not a novice and you want to go explore pretty much anywhere that has permanent water. From little bitty ponds to flowing creeks and streams to big rivers and really big reservoirs, there's probably a catfish in it.”

Fishing season is year-round in Arkansas, but Jones says catfish hunters may have to adjust their schedules to bring in a decent catch.

“In August, even though it's Catfish Month, it's pretty hot outside, and a lot of the fish are lethargic during the day. So like this time of year when it gets really, really hot, you may well do much better by fishing overnight and just sleeping in in the morning and trying to stay up late and go fish at night.”

Jones says anyone can learn to catch catfish in a matter of hours through the help of online resources from state game and fish programs, or by simply tagging along with a more experienced friend.

