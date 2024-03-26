© 2024 KUAF
Points of Departure

Global development, local scale with Toshihiro Nakamura

By Laurence Hare,
Rogelio Garcia ContrerasDaniel Caruth
Published March 26, 2024 at 4:44 PM CDT
Toshihiro Nakamura may have cut his teeth working for the United Nations in peace keeping and global development in conflict and disaster zones around the world, but his organization - Kopernik - scales down projects to see what fits for the local communities they work with.

In today's episode of Points of Departure Laurence and Rogelio ask Toshi how Kopernik works with community stakeholders, what data they collect and they discuss the importance and feasibility of sustainability measures like the Sustainable Development Goals on a small scale.

Points of Departure Season 4 Points of Departure
Laurence Hare
Rogelio Garcia Contreras
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large.
