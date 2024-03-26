Global development, local scale with Toshihiro Nakamura

Toshihiro Nakamura may have cut his teeth working for the United Nations in peace keeping and global development in conflict and disaster zones around the world, but his organization - Kopernik - scales down projects to see what fits for the local communities they work with.

In today's episode of Points of Departure Laurence and Rogelio ask Toshi how Kopernik works with community stakeholders, what data they collect and they discuss the importance and feasibility of sustainability measures like the Sustainable Development Goals on a small scale.