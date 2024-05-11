The empathy algorithm with Chris Thompson
Chris Thompson developed the health app and social media platform Sober Sidekick out of desperation - facing his own recovery in isolation he needed to connect with other people struggling like him. Now that app has nearly 400,000 users and is putting people - their treatment and recovery - above profits. We hear how Chris developed the app, how it works to connect people in recovery from addiction and how he navigates a system that often prioritizes a cycle of relapse.