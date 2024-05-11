© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Points of Departure

The empathy algorithm with Chris Thompson

By Daniel Caruth,
Laurence HareRogelio Garcia Contreras
Published May 11, 2024 at 10:38 AM CDT
Chris Thompson developed the health app and social media platform Sober Sidekick out of desperation - facing his own recovery in isolation he needed to connect with other people struggling like him. Now that app has nearly 400,000 users and is putting people - their treatment and recovery - above profits. We hear how Chris developed the app, how it works to connect people in recovery from addiction and how he navigates a system that often prioritizes a cycle of relapse.

Points of Departure Season 4 Points of DeparturePodcast
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
Laurence Hare
Rogelio Garcia Contreras
