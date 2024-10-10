Community Spotlight: 2024 Gridiron Show
Pete speaks with NWA Society of Professional Journalists President Gina Shelton, about the 2024 Northwest Arkansas Gridiron Show, premiering Oct. 11-12 at The Medium Theatre in Springdale.
The Gridiron is an annual political spoof show written and performed by a group of University of Arkansas journalism professors, students, alumni, and local journalists. All proceeds benefit journalism scholarships and professional development.