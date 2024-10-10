© 2024 KUAF
KUAF Community Spotlight

Community Spotlight: 2024 Gridiron Show

KUAF | By Pete Hartman
Published October 10, 2024 at 2:14 PM CDT
1 of 2  — 2024-10-07_10-08-29-PM_71479.jpg
2 of 2  — russian-dance-puppet-2018.jpg

Pete speaks with NWA Society of Professional Journalists President Gina Shelton, about the 2024 Northwest Arkansas Gridiron Show, premiering Oct. 11-12 at The Medium Theatre in Springdale.

The Gridiron is an annual political spoof show written and performed by a group of University of Arkansas journalism professors, students, alumni, and local journalists. All proceeds benefit journalism scholarships and professional development.

NWA Society Of Professional Journalists School of Journalism and Strategic Media
Pete Hartman
Pete Hartman is KUAF's operations manager.
