Leaving the wheelchair on the dock to row the Connecticut River

Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food at Northwest Arkansas Community College is currently working on improving school lunches through a USDA grant. This initiative, part of the C.H.E.F. Challenge (Children’s Health through Education and Food), focuses on enhancing nutrition and supporting local agriculture.
Rob Wells, host of KUAF's Jazz Scoop, prepares to travel to Rhode Island to cover the historic Newport Jazz Festival. He stopped by the Susan and Anthony Hui News Studio to talk about his trip, the festival and what we might hear from his time there.