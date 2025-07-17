Jazz Scoop heads to Rhode Island to cover the Newport Jazz Festival

Rob Wells, host of KUAF's Jazz Scoop, is preparing to travel to Rhode Island to cover the historic Newport Jazz Festival. He stopped by the Susan and Anthony Hui News Studio to discuss his trip, the festival, and what audiences might hear from his coverage.

Wells and his wife, Deborah St. Coeur, first started attending the Newport Jazz Festival by boat in the late 1990s. It was an excellent way to see major jazz acts for free, but one year, the wind blew in the wrong direction, and the sound was poor. As a result, they decided to attend the festival by land in 2007 and have continued to attend every year since then. The Jazz Scoop will share stories and images from the 2025 festival. In the meantime, here is a collection of Wells’ favorite photos from previous festivals.