© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAF Community Spotlight

National Poetry Month: Noelia Cerna

KUAF | By Grace Penry
Published April 10, 2026 at 2:39 PM CDT

Noelia Cerna starting writing poetry after her eighth grade English teacher at Central Junior High introduced it in an emergency unit as a "tool to grieve."

Her poem, "I Carry You," after the e.e. cummings poem, "i carry your heart with me," centers on hope.

"Creation keeps you bound to your humanity," she says. "It's hard to not notice things around you when you're creating, and I feel like a lot of that empathy, a lot of compassion can be traced back to that art of noticing."

Tags
KUAF Community Spotlight national poetry montharkansas poetsCommunity Spotlight
Grace Penry
Grace Penry is a teaching assistant and MFA candidate at the University of Arkansas in creative writing and translation.
See stories by Grace Penry
Related Content