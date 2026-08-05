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An FDA decision could give us the first mRNA flu vaccine

NPR | By Rob Stein,
Ailsa Chang
Published August 5, 2026 at 3:22 PM CDT

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide whether to approve the first mRNA flu vaccine.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Rob Stein
Rob Stein is a Correspondent and Senior Editor on NPR's Science Desk.
See stories by Rob Stein
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist and a host of NPR’s newsmagazine All Things Considered, as well as NPR’s daily news podcast Consider This.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
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