Community Spotlight: NatureSTEAM

On this episode of the Community Spotlight, KUAF intern Khristin Guardado speaks with Courtney King, founder of NatureSTEAM, on how her nonprofit blends the arts, sciences and nature.

NatureSTEAM offers a variety of educational programs and activities, such as Rooted In Reading: Nature Glows and Hike Hangs, to promote S.T.E.A.M education throughout Northwest Arkansas. They also offers opportunities to intern, volunteer and partner with the nonprofit.

NatureSTEAM is an educational nonprofit based in Elkins, AR. The nonprofit's mission is to explore S.T.E.A.M. education through art and nature, foster a supportive learning environment for children and nurture environmental consciousness.