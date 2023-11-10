© 2023 KUAF
Last Call For Timothy Dennis In the Studio

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published November 10, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST
kuaf
Dylan Earl, Basement Brew, Magnolia and Lost John joined Timothy Dennis in Firmin Garner Performance Studio for one last show.

To commemorate the end of his time at KUAF, Ozarks at Large producer Timtohy Dennis invited some friends and esteemed local musicians to join him one last time in the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to perform a few songs, and to ask Timothy some burning questions.

Songs heard in this interview:
"Let it Be Strange" -Lost John
"One More Time" -Dylan Earl
"Get Free" - Magnolia
"Start Back Over" -Basement Brew

Special thanks to Eric Witthans, Meredith Kimbrough, Dylan Earl, Lee Zodrow and Dana Idlet for making this session possible.
Timothy Dennis
Timothy Dennis is KUAF's strategic technical planner and producer for Ozarks at Large.
