Last Call For Timothy Dennis In the Studio
To commemorate the end of his time at KUAF, Ozarks at Large producer Timtohy Dennis invited some friends and esteemed local musicians to join him one last time in the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to perform a few songs, and to ask Timothy some burning questions.
Songs heard in this interview:
"Let it Be Strange" -Lost John
"One More Time" -Dylan Earl
"Get Free" - Magnolia
"Start Back Over" -Basement Brew
Special thanks to Eric Witthans, Meredith Kimbrough, Dylan Earl, Lee Zodrow and Dana Idlet for making this session possible.