NPR Music News

Carly Rae Jepsen, 'Western Wind'

By Hazel Cills
Published May 9, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT

A Carly Rae Jepsen song always promises a few signatures: '80s-inspired synths that set off like a fireworks display; a giddy, girlish romanticism; the same reliability for getting a party going as a disco ball over a dancefloor. But on "Western Wind," Jepsen shakes the glitter of her last few albums out of her hair, ditching her studied electro-pop for "Thank You"-biting bongos on this relaxed song about finding love in the wilds of California.

"Western Wind" builds on a slightly hippie-dippie, granola trend of pop girl restraint working its way through music over the last few years — think folklore's acoustic cottagecore, Solar Power's off-the-grid optimism, the mid-'00s, Starbucks check-out CD minimalism of HAIM's jazzy 2019 single "Summer Girl" (which, as with "Western Wind," was produced by Rostam Batmanglij). This is music that turns away from the synthetic dance-pop possibilities of the Los Angeles studio for a sound better suited to catching fireflies in a jar on a balmy Friday in Big Sur (while likely mellowed out with the aid of a Cali-legal edible, of course). So lay back, chill out and embrace the vibes of a quieter CRJ era.

Hazel Cills
Hazel Cills is an editor at NPR Music, where she edits breaking music news, reviews, essays and interviews. Before coming to NPR in 2021, Hazel was a culture reporter at Jezebel, where she wrote about music and popular culture. She was also a writer for MTV News and a founding staff writer for the teen publication Rookie magazine.
