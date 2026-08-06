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Amid severe drought, Puerto Rico to begin rationing residents' water

NPR | By Adrian Florido
Published August 6, 2026 at 3:40 AM CDT

Puerto Rico's government will begin rationing water on Friday as the island copes with its worst drought in more than a decade.

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Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.
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