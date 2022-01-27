© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Episodes

Ozarks at Large for Thursday, January 27, 2022

KUAF | By Lia Uribe
Published January 27, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST
OAL1400x1400_72-01.png

On today's show, working to ease shortages in Arkansas truck drivers. Plus, a visit to Columbia with Sound Perimeter, the Headquarters House in Fayetteville, and much more.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Episodes Ozarks at Large
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
See stories by Timothy Dennis
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Rachell Sanchez-Smith
Rachell Sanchez-Smith is an assistant producer for Ozarks at Large and an undergraduate student at the University of Arkansas studying journalism.
See stories by Rachell Sanchez-Smith
Related Content