Supreme Court Rules on Marriage Equality, Same-Sex Marriage in Arkansas Legalized

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of legalizing same sex marriage in all 50 states. We talk with LGBT legal scholar Danielle Weatherby about the decision, and political implications, and also get reaction from Arkansas's first gay and lesbian couples to be married after the state constitutional ban on same-sex marriage was struck down by a state court just over a year ago.
