SCOTUS
-
Yesterday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case of an Arkansas law that seeks to regulate the way pharmacies receive reimbursements…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments tomorrow in Arkansas's appeal of a case regarding reimbursements pharmacies receive from insurance…
-
In a 5-4 decision, the United States Supreme Court has blocked the Trump administration's attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals…
-
A divided U.S. Supreme Court yesterday affirmed a lower court ruling, which late last year stayed execution of an Obama administration policy shielding…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of legalizing same sex marriage in all 50 states. We talk with LGBT legal scholar Danielle Weatherby about the…
-
On his tour stumping for Arkansas Democrats in this year's election cycle, former President Bill Clinton made a stop at the University of Arkansas in…