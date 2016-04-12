Industrial Hog Breeding Farm Impairing Environment, Scientists Find

Scientists studying the environment around a new controversial swine breeding industrial farm on the Buffalo National River Watershed presented their latest findings to the Arkansas Academy of Science April 2nd.

We talk with independent hydrogeologist Dr. Van Brahana. Several key public meetings are also scheduled this week, one regarding Arkansas's general CAFO permit regulation, another on expanding the swine farm's sewage waste spraying to more farm fields--both hosted by the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality in Jasper.