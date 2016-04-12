© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Industrial Hog Breeding Farm Impairing Environment, Scientists Find

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 12, 2016 at 12:42 PM CDT
brahana_bnr_cafo.jpg
courtesy photo
/
Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences

Scientists studying the environment around a new controversial swine breeding industrial farm on the Buffalo National River Watershed presented their latest findings to the Arkansas Academy of Science April 2nd. 

We talk with independent hydrogeologist Dr. Van Brahana. Several key public meetings are also scheduled this week, one regarding Arkansas's general CAFO permit regulation, another on expanding the swine farm's sewage waste spraying to more farm fields--both hosted by the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality in Jasper. 

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Buffalo River WatershedCAFOBuffalo National River
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content