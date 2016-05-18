© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

What's Beneath Controversial Newton County Swine CAFO?

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 18, 2016 at 12:34 PM CDT
eri_swine.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF

The Buffalo River Watershed Alliance has asked the Arkansas Pollution Control & Ecology Commission to shutter a Cargill-integrated swine breeding CAFO on the Buffalo River Watershed, citing possible evidence of pollution stemming from new subsurface data generated by a state-funded Big Creek Research and Extension Team investigator.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Buffalo River WatershedCAFO
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content