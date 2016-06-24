© 2022 KUAF
SCOTUS Immigration Ruling Affects 40,000 Arkansas Immigrants

KUAF | By Ozarks at Large Staff
Published June 24, 2016 at 1:10 PM CDT
Supreme Court of the United States

A divided U.S. Supreme Court yesterday affirmed a lower court ruling, which late last year stayed execution of an Obama administration policy shielding four million undocumented immigrants from deportation. We gather reaction from Mireya Reith, executive director of the Arkansas United Community Coalition, headquartered in Springdale.

