SCOTUS Immigration Ruling Affects 40,000 Arkansas Immigrants

A divided U.S. Supreme Court yesterday affirmed a lower court ruling, which late last year stayed execution of an Obama administration policy shielding four million undocumented immigrants from deportation. We gather reaction from Mireya Reith, executive director of the Arkansas United Community Coalition, headquartered in Springdale.
