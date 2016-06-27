ADEQ Calls for Independent Investigation of Buffalo River Hog Farm
The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality will hire independent experts to assess whether C&H Hog Farms is leaking industrial swine waste from its sewage lagoons located within the Buffalo National River Watershed. A research scientist with a University of Arkansas agricultural extension team last year detected possible leakage. ADEQ also plans to collaborate with the Buffalo River Coalition--comprised of groups of stakeholders that seek to shutter the factory swine farm.