"Great Indian Council of 1865" at Fort Smith

The Civil War nullified federal government treaties with American Indian tribes allied with the Confederacy. When the war ended, sixteen tribes gathered in Fort Smith to reestablish formal relations. We travel to the Fort Smith National Historic Site to talk with a National Park ranger--and expert--about the Great Indian Council.
