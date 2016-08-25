© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

"Great Indian Council of 1865" at Fort Smith

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 25, 2016 at 12:03 PM CDT
The Civil War nullified federal government treaties with American Indian tribes allied with the Confederacy. When the war ended, sixteen tribes gathered in Fort Smith to reestablish formal relations. We travel to the Fort Smith National Historic Site to talk with a National Park ranger--and expert--about the Great Indian Council.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
