Statewide Research Network Receives Upgrade, Makes State More Attractive For High Level Research

Arkansas is home to a dedicated computer network designed to foster collaboration among education and research interests within and outside of the state. The Arkansas Research and Education Optical Network, or ARE-ON for short, connects all of the institutions of higher education in Arkansas to the broader research community in the United States. The network connects the higher education campuses in Arkansas to the national research network named internet2, which connects hundreds of research universities, government agencies and corporations together to allow collaboration. And, thanks to a grant from the National Science Foundation, the network upgraded this year from a 10 gigabit per second connection to a 100 gigabit connection