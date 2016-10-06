© 2022 KUAF
Slaughterhouse Workers Participate in Pilot Literacy Project

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published October 6, 2016 at 2:30 PM CDT
Tyson Foods and Ozark Literacy Council are collaborating on a pilot program to provide immigrant and migrant workers literacy skills--at the worksite, both before and after hours. We take you to a meatpacking plant in Springdale to meet the teachers and observe a class in session.

