Slaughterhouse Workers Participate in Pilot Literacy Project

Tyson Foods and Ozark Literacy Council are collaborating on a pilot program to provide immigrant and migrant workers literacy skills--at the worksite, both before and after hours. We take you to a meatpacking plant in Springdale to meet the teachers and observe a class in session.
