© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Project Search Connects Disabled Young Adults to the Workforce

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published October 26, 2016 at 1:00 PM CDT
project_search.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Thomas VanBebber, a "Project Search" graduate, now works part time in the local restaurant industry. (VanBebber is also an actor, recently performing as the "Cowardly Lion," for a Life Styles production of "Wizard of Oz.")

Fayetteville-based Life Styles Inc. operates '"Project Search," which provides job education and training to young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Hundreds of interns have graduated in recent years.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Life Styles Inc
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich