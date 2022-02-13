-
LifeStyles hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for about 160 of its clients and staff yesterday. The governor expanded eligibility to all Arkansans with…
-
Life Styles Inc. is a Northwest Arkansas nonprofit that’s been supporting individuals with disabilities since 1976. One of the organization’s services…
-
Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville hosts a job-training program, called Project Search, for young adults with developmental disabilities,…
-
Fayetteville-based Life Styles Inc. operates '"Project Search," which provides job education and training to young adults with intellectual and…