Newly Listed Endangered U.S. Bees Cause Buzz

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published November 14, 2016 at 11:54 AM CST
winter_bees.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
University of Arkansas Entomologist Dr. Donald Steinkraus stands next to several research honeybee hives on the UA campus.

In early October, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declared seven species of Native Hawaiian bees to be endangered—a first for U.S. bees. But what does that portend for mainland bees? We go to the hives to find out.

MUSIC: "Honey Bee" Muddy Waters

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Insectsbees
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
