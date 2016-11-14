Newly Listed Endangered U.S. Bees Cause Buzz

In early October, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declared seven species of Native Hawaiian bees to be endangered—a first for U.S. bees. But what does that portend for mainland bees? We go to the hives to find out.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.