Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Insects
-
Mark Hughes and husband Steve Beacham operate a home hatchery for monarch butterflies, which according to the Center for Biological Diversity, are at risk…
-
The monarch butterfly could flutter into extinction if federal measures are not taken to protect the iconic insect. Tierra Curry, a long-time monarch…
-
In early October, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declared seven species of Native Hawaiian bees to be endangered—a first for U.S. bees. But what does…
-
Dr. Donald Steinkraus takes us to the corner of East Avenue and Dickson Street in Fayetteville where solitary bees have been nesting. The experiment to…
-
Dr. Donald Steinkraus says efforts to rid a community of mosquitoes would be most effective if everyone got rid of standing water. The insect is…
-
Ozarks at Large Insect Expert Dr. Donald Steinkraus discusses some of his favorite insect related books. They include field guides, children's books, a…
-
Dr. Donald Steinkraus, entomologist and Ozarks at Large insect expert, says this is the worst year he has ever seen for fall web worms. One sweet gum tree…
-
Entomologist Donald Steinkraus is also the chair for the Fayetteville Urban Advisory Board. The board serves as an invaluable source for the city's…
-
Our insect expert Dr. Donald Steinkraus tells us in the summer time, a magical creature commonly known as a firefly or lightning bug is actually a beetle.…
-
Our OAL insect expert stops by to discuss the value of the moth to the ecosystem.