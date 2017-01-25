2017 Class to be Inducted Into State Ag Hall of Fame

The mission of The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame is to recognize and induct people who have made a significant impact on agriculture in the state of Arkansas. Later this year, the 29th class will be inducted into the hall of fame, bringing the total number of inductees to 158. Steve Eddington, vice president of the Arkansas Farm Bureau--which sponsors the hall of fame--says those 158 inductees, including this year's class, represents the broad range of agriculture in Arkansas.