© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Vigil Held to Mourn Trump's Executive Actions on Illegal Immigration, Expected Ban on Refugees

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 27, 2017 at 2:02 PM CST
vigil_fayetteville.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Civil Rights activists and residents filled Good Shepherd Lutheran Church for the vigil in support of U.S. refugees and immigrants. 

During his first week in office, President Donald Trump issued his first round of executive orders to greatly expand illegal immigrant enforcement and is expected to soon bar political and religious refugees from entering the U.S. The newly assembled Arkansas legislature is also busy considering restrictive immigration measures. In response, immigrant and refugee rights organizers in Arkansas held a vigil in Fayetteville.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories ImmigrationRefugees
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content