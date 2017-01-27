Vigil Held to Mourn Trump's Executive Actions on Illegal Immigration, Expected Ban on Refugees

During his first week in office, President Donald Trump issued his first round of executive orders to greatly expand illegal immigrant enforcement and is expected to soon bar political and religious refugees from entering the U.S. The newly assembled Arkansas legislature is also busy considering restrictive immigration measures. In response, immigrant and refugee rights organizers in Arkansas held a vigil in Fayetteville.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.