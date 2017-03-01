New "Beautiful Buffalo River" Action Committee Channels Clean River Agenda

The "Beautiful Buffalo River Action Committee" is a new regional watershed group comprised of governor-appointed state agencies working with stakeholders to preserve and protect the Buffalo National River Watershed. We talk with the director of the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, query the Buffalo River Watershed Alliance, and hear from the Superintendent of the Buffalo National River about best practices.

Notice: The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission (ANRC), in cooperation with the Beautiful Buffalo River Action Committee (BBRAC), is hosting a voluntary watershed-based management planning meeting for the Buffalo River Watershed, March 30, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 in Jasper at the Carroll Electric Community Room.