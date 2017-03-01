© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

New "Beautiful Buffalo River" Action Committee Channels Clean River Agenda

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published March 1, 2017 at 1:47 PM CST
The "Beautiful Buffalo River Action Committee" is a new regional watershed group comprised of governor-appointed state agencies working with stakeholders to preserve and protect the Buffalo National River Watershed. We talk with the director of the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, query the Buffalo River Watershed Alliance, and hear from the Superintendent of the Buffalo National River about best practices.  

Notice: The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission (ANRC), in cooperation with the Beautiful Buffalo River Action Committee (BBRAC), is hosting a voluntary watershed-based management planning meeting for the Buffalo River Watershed, March 30, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 in Jasper at the Carroll Electric Community Room. 

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
