Reorganized State Public Charter School Authorizing Panel Meets

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 22, 2017 at 11:57 AM CDT
Arkansas Department of Education
Ivy Pheffer

The Arkansas Department of Education's seven-member Public Charter School Authorizing Panel, restructured under a new state law, met for the first time last week. The panel is comprised of Dr. Jeremy Owoh – ADE Assistant Commissioner for Educator Effectiveness; Dr. Mike Hernandez – State Superintendent for the Office of Coordinated Support and Service; Kathi Turner – Deputy Director for Career and Technical Education at the Arkansas Department of Career Education; Mike Wilson – Education Advocate and Attorney based in Jacksonville; Dr. Naccaman Williams – former State Board of Education member; and Toyce Newton – former State Board of Education member. ADE Deputy Commissioner Ivy Pfeffer, who chairs the panel, discusses the panel's new composition.

Ozarks at Large Stories Charter schoolsArkansas Department of Education
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
