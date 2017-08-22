Reorganized State Public Charter School Authorizing Panel Meets

The Arkansas Department of Education's seven-member Public Charter School Authorizing Panel, restructured under a new state law, met for the first time last week. The panel is comprised of Dr. Jeremy Owoh – ADE Assistant Commissioner for Educator Effectiveness; Dr. Mike Hernandez – State Superintendent for the Office of Coordinated Support and Service; Kathi Turner – Deputy Director for Career and Technical Education at the Arkansas Department of Career Education; Mike Wilson – Education Advocate and Attorney based in Jacksonville; Dr. Naccaman Williams – former State Board of Education member; and Toyce Newton – former State Board of Education member. ADE Deputy Commissioner Ivy Pfeffer, who chairs the panel, discusses the panel's new composition.