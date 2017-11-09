© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

ADEQ's Water Quality Assessment Methodology Open to Public Scrutiny

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published November 9, 2017 at 12:01 PM CST
adeq_assess.jpg
courtesy: Jessie Green
/
Jessie Green on the Buffalo National River in Searcy County September 18th searching for macroinvertebrates under rocks and algae growth.

For more than three years Jessie Green worked as a senior ecologist in the water quality planning branch at the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality. She left her position to serve as executive director of the White River Waterkeeper, a new non-profit watershed conservation group headquartered in Newton County. Green is also on a mission to encourage the public to engage in ADEQ's regulatory public participation process. For example currently ADEQ is, for the first time, seeking public input on its water quality assessment methods, for which Green provides guidance. The deadline to comment is 4:30 p.m. November 13th.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
