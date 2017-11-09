ADEQ's Water Quality Assessment Methodology Open to Public Scrutiny

For more than three years Jessie Green worked as a senior ecologist in the water quality planning branch at the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality. She left her position to serve as executive director of the White River Waterkeeper, a new non-profit watershed conservation group headquartered in Newton County. Green is also on a mission to encourage the public to engage in ADEQ's regulatory public participation process. For example currently ADEQ is, for the first time, seeking public input on its water quality assessment methods, for which Green provides guidance. The deadline to comment is 4:30 p.m. November 13th.