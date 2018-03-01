Secretive Arkansas Group Opposes Wind Catcher

The Wind Catcher Energy Connection, under development on the Oklahoma Panhandle, will be one of the largest wind turbine arrays of its kind. Once built, Southwestern Electric Power Company will purchase a 70 percent share of the $4.5 billion 2000-megawatt generation facility, and the Public Service Company of Oklahoma will purchase the remaining 30 percent. The purchase plan, which is undergoing a multi-state regulatory review (see APSC Docket 17-038-U), appears to be on track for approval in Arkansas. But Arkansas opposition group, "Protect Our Pocketbooks," is waging an expensive media campaign to block it.