Ozarks at Large Stories

Final Decommissioning of Remote Nuclear Reactor to Proceed

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 18, 2018 at 2:17 PM CDT
1 of 4
Energy Solutions nuclear waste expert, Dean Wheeler, stands in front of SEFOR's sealed nuclear reactor containment dome.
J. Froelich
2 of 4
A second gate opens into SEFOR's work site.
J. Froelich
3 of 4
The gate entry for SEFOR's 640-acre compound shows work-in-progress signage.
J. Froelich
4 of 4
Caretaker's home stands on SEFOR's grounds
J. Froelich

The three-phase decommission and demolition of the Southwest Experimental Fast Oxide Reactor, SEFOR, is back on schedule after money ran out in March. When the 1960s-era nuclear fission test facility east of the Strickler community in rural south Washington County ceased operations, the site was licensed by the University of Arkansas for research purposes. The U of A Facilities Division has monitored and taken care of the property ever since. In early April, the university and two Arkansas members of Congress secured critical funding from the U.S. Department of Energy for final phase of cleanup. Soon, an expert crew will remove the de-fueled but still-radioactive reactor and a large steel dome which houses it. We travel to the heavily surveilled site to meet with project manager, Dean Wheeler, one of the nation's top nuclear waste experts.

Ozarks at Large Stories SEFOR
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
