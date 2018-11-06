Assessing Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals

A talk will be given Friday on the environmental impact of endocrine disrupting chemicals on the human endocrine hormone system. The talk will take place at 6 p.m. Friday at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. We hear from Carol Kwiatkowski, an adjunct assistant professor at North Carolina State University and the University of Colorado School of Medicine, who will deliver the talk.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.