Voter guide breaks down Arkansas' four ballot issues

Along with races for governor, U.S. Senate and county judge, Arkansas voters will see Issues 1-4 on their November ballot. The Public Policy Center at the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture has published neutral, research-based fact sheets on statewide ballot measures since 2004, and its 24-page voter guide lays out the full language, history and context of each issue alongside supporter and opponent statements.

Kristin Netterstrom Higgins of the Public Policy Center says print copies are available at all 75 county extension offices. You can find the digital version of the 2026 Voter Guide here.